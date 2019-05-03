Disruption is here — and marketers are adjusting

Ed Brojerdi, global head of brand for the Fair car subscription service, said his startup was open to experimentation when reaching consumers, in part because the company's business model requires potential customers to download a smartphone app. "We've been experimenting, and we'll invest heavily in certain areas, and if we see it's not successful, we'll literally pull right out and go into something else," he said.

Fair is not shy about using traditional marketing, he added, but is also sponsoring a podcast as part of its experimentation.

Fair represents a potential disrupter to the auto industry since it pairs consumers with used cars that can be leased for a monthly payment with no long-term contracts or bank loans. Or "without the tyranny of debt," according to Brojerdi.

Laukes said that while disrupters such as Uber have come up with new mobility models, they aren't making any money yet. Automakers, he said, need to embrace the challenge and improve their own business practices. "It's on us right now to respond and respond very, very quickly so that we don't lose any more traction relative to where we should have been a long time ago," he said.