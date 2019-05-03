Disruption is here — and marketers are adjusting

LOS ANGELES — Traditional automakers are wrestling with disruptive forces — new green-vehicle platforms, shifting demographics and nimble startups focused on the online experience — while upstart companies are tinkering with their business models.
That was a common theme during a panel discussion at Automotive News Marketing 360: L.A. last week, moderated by Automotive News Group Publisher KC Crain.
Dean Evans, chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor America, said the brand is heavily focused on streamlining the buying process through transparent online pricing so that the average time a customer spends in a dealership can be reduced, "and most of it is to get to know the car, not to figure out the price," he said. Innovative marketing of that buying process is key to its success, he added.