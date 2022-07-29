To sell more used vehicles online, groups create brands

What's different about CloudLot — beyond just its capabilities — is its name. While its website includes references to Van Horn Automotive Group, the name CloudLot is designed to stand on its own.

Other dealership groups are trying a similar approach. Titus-Will Automotive Group, with six franchised stores in Washington state, in March debuted CarBreezy, a digital sales platform also based on Cox's technology. Last year, Koons of Silver Spring in Maryland converted its Inride vehicle subscription platform into a standalone used-vehicle acquisition brand, with its own dedicated staff and a new website and mobile app in the works.

In some respects, launching a digital brand takes a page from the playbook of online used-vehicle retailers Carvana and Vroom, which have marketed themselves as convenient and easy alternatives to franchised dealerships. Some dealers say they expect a separate brand can help them expand into markets outside of their home turf or reach customers who might not have considered a traditional dealership before.

"We did do a little bit of back and forth at first: Is this going to be just another version of Van Horn Direct?" said Ryan Thiel, the group's marketing director.

In the end, "what made us want to go with a unique brand was casting our line out further from where we typically operate," Thiel said. "We wanted to keep the door open or our options open that if we wanted to advertise CloudLot in, say, Illinois, or a different state where we don't even operate, that there wouldn't be this hurdle that people would have to have familiarity with who Van Horn is."