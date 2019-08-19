Crosstrek ad feels ‘kind of familiar'

CAMDEN, N.J. — Subaru marketing has its dogs. And the brand has its history of owners keeping their vehicles for a long time.

To promote the Crosstrek subcompact crossover, Subaru of Am- erica plans to combine the two.

An ad that was to launch Monday, Aug. 19, on TV and digital video in 30-second and 1-minute versions combines the love of dogs with old Subarus and the brand's other go-to ingredient — the outdoors.

"It should feel kind of familiar," said Alan Bethke, Subaru's senior vice president of marketing, in an interview at Subaru's U.S. headquarters before the spot's launch.

The commercial, titled "Old Friends," begins with a curious puppy who makes its way across a field, interrupts a gruff neighbor's work and is shooed away. The dog's owner notices its absence and drives over in her Crosstrek to retrieve it.