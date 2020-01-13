Corvette, Gladiator, Telluride win North American car, truck, utility awards

DETROIT -- The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette won the 2020 North American Car of the Year while the Jeep Gladiator took the truck win, and the Kia Telluride was named top utility vehicle of the year.
This year's winners were selected by a jury of 50 American and Canadian automotive journalists — including Automotive News engineering reporter Richard Truett — from a group of three finalists in each category. A vehicle must have been redesigned or significantly changed during 2019 to be eligible for the award.
The Chevrolet Corvette beat the Toyota Supra, created in collaboration with BMW, and the Hyundai Sonata for the car award. A sports car has not won the title since 2014, with the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The Corvette also won the award in 1998.
The redesigned Corvette, for the first time since the car debuted in 1953, features an engine behind the driver.
“People said this is a huge business risk,” Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter said. “We felt like we really had to move the needle. We had to get more traction on the back, there’s physics reasons to make the car’s performance envelope better than it ever had been before.”