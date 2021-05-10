Chicago, New York shows reclaim 2021 — with tweaks

Organizers in New York and Chicago have figured out how to go ahead with their 2021 auto shows, with the help of new COVID-19 procedures.

The Chicago Auto Show will use less space in McCormick Place and expand into the streets.

Two of the industry's biggest auto shows are going ahead with 2021 dates — but with added COVID precautions for participants and showgoers.

Chicago Auto Show organizers said last week they will bring that event back as a "special edition" in mid-July after its normal winter dates were made impossible by the pandemic.

The move follows another heavy hitter's move to a special summer run: The New York International Auto Show will take place in late August instead of its usual Easter time slot. The Los Angeles show is still scheduled for its usual November timing. The three shows are the oldest car events in the U.S.

The Chicago show will operate under some new restrictions. It will only run for half of its usual number of days, from July 15-19, and also use less square footage than normal at McCormick Place convention center. But it will expand into the street for the first time to take advantage of the weather — an unfamilar opportunity for a show that normally takes place against a February Chicago backdrop.

"With the show's move, attendees will now experience more outdoor test drive opportunities, test tracks and technology demonstrations, which will take place along Indiana Avenue and surrounding city streets," the Chicago Automobile Trade Association said in a press release.

Tickets will be sold for specific admission times and visitors will be limited to four hours a day to keep capacity at no more than 10,000 people at a time. Local COVID rules will be enforced. During normal times, the show boasts 1 million square feet and hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The Chicago expo doesn't give attendance figures but bills the show as the "largest" in North America.

The New York show, which will start with a media day, is envisioning a less constrained event than Chicago and running a full 10 days. Thanks to a recent expansion of New York's Javits Center, the show will have more floor space to help with social distancing and the enforcement of COVID safety guidelines.

Schienberg: “Opening up”

"Things are definitely opening up fast," said Mark Schienberg, president of the New York show and the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. "These are encouraging signs and things are looking very good for the summer."

The New York show generally draws thousands of media from around the world, along with top auto executives. It has routinely attracted about 1 million visitors, or an average of 100,000 per day, more than a third of whom are in the coveted 18-35 age demographic, organizers said.

The heavy media presence "gives the manufacturers an opportunity to get their message beyond the four walls of the Javits Center," Schienberg said. "It's fortunate we have that, but our focus has always been to let the customers come in and learn all about what the industry has to offer."

Schienberg said the summer show could match normal attendance, given the pent-up demand for live events after the strict limits of the pandemic. Greater New York is among the biggest vehicle markets in the U.S. and new-vehicle sales are booming.

For 2021, the New York show will feature an indoor 110,000-square-foot EV test track, giving automakers "the opportunity to showcase a wide range of electric cars, trucks and SUVs to the media and attendees," organizers said.

Schienberg said the show is already hearing from several manufacturers interested in doing vehicle reveals or other media events.

Big auto shows around the world have become less important in the era of digital marketing, but the events still play an important role in reaching consumers, Schienberg said. And for shows such as New York and LA, he added, new product reveals will always be part of the mix.

