Chicago, New York shows reclaim 2021 — with tweaks

Two of the industry's biggest auto shows are going ahead with 2021 dates — but with added COVID precautions for participants and showgoers.

Chicago Auto Show organizers said last week they will bring that event back as a "special edition" in mid-July after its normal winter dates were made impossible by the pandemic.

The move follows another heavy hitter's move to a special summer run: The New York International Auto Show will take place in late August instead of its usual Easter time slot. The Los Angeles show is still scheduled for its usual November timing. The three shows are the oldest car events in the U.S.

The Chicago show will operate under some new restrictions. It will only run for half of its usual number of days, from July 15-19, and also use less square footage than normal at McCormick Place convention center. But it will expand into the street for the first time to take advantage of the weather — an unfamilar opportunity for a show that normally takes place against a February Chicago backdrop.