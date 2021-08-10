Chevy resurrects ‘baseball, hot dogs, apple pie’ jingle in the form of a Guy Fieri dish

“I think this is a little bit of a microcosm for where we're going," Majoros says. "We’re doing big, traditional things like big TV campaigns on the Olympics, but we’re doing a lot of very different things as well, dabbling in TikTok, Clubhouse."

Earlier in the year, for MLB’s Opening Day Chevy debuted the heart-tugging “Field of Dreams” ad that interspersed nostalgic scenes of baseball’s greats with modern images of fans and everyday players enjoying the game, set to James Earl Jones’ speech from the famous 1989 film. It also follows the brand’s humorous truck campaign that ran during the Olympics, which included a spot starring a remarkably talented cat.

The Apple Pie Hot dog debuts as uncertainty rises once again around the pandemic and aims to be a bright spot amidst the gloom. “COVID is heavy and it’s daunting, and I think people just want a little bit of a smile, so we've tried to do things that speak to Chevy’s optimism,” Majoros says. “We can be serious and we are, but when we just want to have a little bit of fun we can do that too. I think we've got a license to do both.”