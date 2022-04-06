Chevy relaunches Bolt EVs after recall with 2 ads

DETROIT — Chevrolet on Thursday plans to debut two advertisements to relaunch the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV after a recall related to battery fires shut down production of the electric vehicles for about seven months.

In its effort to move past the recall, which represented a black mark on General Motors' EV ramp-up, the brand said it expects media spending for the Bolts to top all other nameplates except the Silverado pickup.

The ads are designed to "bring forward the broader Chevrolet EV message," Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet marketing, told reporters Wednesday.

They will debut during Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season. One ad, titled "Mom," shows a driver talking with his mother on the phone for nearly an hour with plenty of battery life left in his Bolt. The other, called "Life Changes," shows a Bolt technician explaining the ease of EV ownership to an expectant mother.

The two spots will "put EV ownership angst at ease," Majoros said.

Chevy restarted Bolt production and began shipping the vehicles to dealers this week after resolving the recall, which was linked to a defect in batteries supplied by LG Energy Solution. About 800 units of dealer stock are sellable this month, Majoros said.

The new ads will not address the recall, Majoros said.