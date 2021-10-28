Chevrolet reaches out to LGBTQ community

Chevrolet is setting aside product pitches in its largest-ever outreach campaign to the LGBTQ community.

The sales push can come later. For now, Chevy wants to make clear what it stands for.

The General Motors brand has set its sights on amplifying key issues and voices in the community in an ongoing effort called "Authentic Voices of Pride" with Q.Digital, an LGBTQ media agency. The project covers topics including families, drag as activism, sports and inclusion, homelessness and justice reform through a series of documentaries and articles housed on LGBTQ Nation, Q.Digital's news site.

When the social justice movement spread through the nation last summer after George Floyd's death, GM CEO Mary Barra said she wanted the company to be the most inclusive in the world.

This is an external mission as much as it is an internal one, said Steven Majoros, vice president of Chevy marketing.