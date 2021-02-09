Cadillac traffic surges on shopping sites after Super Bowl spots

Cadillac moved the needle on Super Bowl Sunday.
All it took was a pair of scissor hands and a friendly joust with Norway over electric vehicles.
Judging by shopping activity on third-party sites and search traffic across the Web, Cadillac was a big winner thanks to two Super Bowl spots that showcased the upcoming electric Lyriq crossover.
The luxury brand revived the Edward Scissorhands universe for a brand spot that centered on his son, Edgar, and highlighted Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist technology. In a corporate spot for General Motors, the Lyriq grabbed screen time as actor Will Ferrell took on Norway after learning the country sells more EVs per capita than the U.S.
"The [Scissorhands] concept really worked for the vehicle and the features they were promoting," Kevin Krim, CEO of analytics firm EDO Inc., told Automotive News. Brands can have success if they "promote the right kind of vehicle or the right kind of product, more generally, and have a flashy, big idea with celebrities that are authentically engaging with the brand or the product in the ways that you want. That's what Cadillac did really well."