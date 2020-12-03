Cadillac backtracks from Super Cruise ad claim

DETROIT -- General Motors has corrected an online advertising campaign that overstated the capabilities of its Super Cruise driver-assist system.

This week, ads for the system, available on a growing number of Cadillac vehicles, appeared with a headline that said "Cadillac Super Cruise – Experience Autonomous Driving."

But the system is not autonomous. It always requires a human driver who maintains responsibility for all vehicle operations.

The advertisement can be found with a number of search terms and now reads: "Cadillac Super Cruise — The Future Of Driving." A Cadillac spokesperson said the mix-up was inadvertent.

"The ad in question was launched in error and has been removed," he said. "Super Cruise is a driver assistance feature and should always be referred to as such."

Screen shot

It's not the first time in the industry such an oversight was made. In a 2016 television ad, Mercedes-Benz placed its then-new E Class alongside a futuristic self-driving concept and asked "Is the world truly ready for a vehicle that can drive itself? Ready or not, the future is here." Mercedes-Benz pulled the advertisement after complaints.

More recently, a German court ruled in July that Tesla's Autopilot name for its driver-assist system misled consumers into believing cars could drive themselves.

Across the auto industry, there are no cars currently being sold to consumers that are "autonomous" or capable of self-driving operations. Driver-assist systems such as Super Cruise, Autopilot and Nissan's Pro Pilot contain Level 2 automation, per SAE standards, whereas self-driving is classified as Level 4 and beyond.

Yet there's growing concern from safety advocates that advertising can blur the line between driver-assist systems and self-driving ones. The difference between the two can be a matter of life and death. Crash investigators have cited an overreliance on driver-assist systems as a cause in several fatal crashes where Autopilot was involved.

The distinction is perhaps growing in importance as more cars equipped with advanced driver-assist systems reach the road. This year, Cadillac announced Super Cruise would expand to 22 vehicles in its lineup by 2023.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kia to haul Times Square's ‘2021’ across the U.S. in marketing drive
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Kia to haul Times Square's ‘2021’ across the U.S. in marketing drive
Kia to haul Times Square's ‘2021’ across the U.S. in marketing drive
Manheim reaches 75th year in turbulent 2020
Manheim reaches 75th year in turbulent 2020
Ford taps eBay’s Suzy Deering as next CMO as it looks outside for marketing help
Ford taps eBay’s Suzy Deering as next CMO as it looks outside for marketing help
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-30-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive