Cadillac backtracks from Super Cruise ad claim

DETROIT -- General Motors has corrected an online advertising campaign that overstated the capabilities of its Super Cruise driver-assist system.

This week, ads for the system, available on a growing number of Cadillac vehicles, appeared with a headline that said "Cadillac Super Cruise – Experience Autonomous Driving."

But the system is not autonomous. It always requires a human driver who maintains responsibility for all vehicle operations.

The advertisement can be found with a number of search terms and now reads: "Cadillac Super Cruise — The Future Of Driving." A Cadillac spokesperson said the mix-up was inadvertent.

"The ad in question was launched in error and has been removed," he said. "Super Cruise is a driver assistance feature and should always be referred to as such."