Cadillac ads for Oscars debut new ‘Rise Above' tagline

DETROIT — A new advertising campaign for Cadillac marks the end of the brand’s 4-year-old "Dare Greatly" ad campaign and the beginning of a new "Rise Above" tag line and ad campaign that will debut nationally Sunday during the Oscars.

The “Rise” campaign, according to a company spokeswoman, is not directly replacing the brand’s overall “Dare Greatly” campaign. However, Cadillac will no longer use that messaging. The campaign, she said, was made specifically for the Oscars and the brand's crossovers and SUVs, not the entire Cadillac portfolio.

"After some careful thought and consideration, we felt it was best to take our name back and be unapologetically Cadillac again," Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl said in a statement to Ad Age, an affiliate of Automotive News, about the decision to end "Dare Greatly." She added: "In our newest brand campaign, 'Rise,' we have decided to allow the Cadillac name and our crest speak for themselves and continue to tell the story of our reinvention. And it begins with our growing SUV portfolio."