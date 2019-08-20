Cadillac ad labels 3-row XT6 as 'crew ready'



Cadillac turned to the directors of "The Avengers: Endgame" to promote its newest crossover, the XT6, with an ad that describes its seven-passenger seating as "crew-ready."

The 60-second commercial from Anthony and Joe Russo features a diverse set of mostly young Cadillac owners traveling in groups that need all three rows of the XT6. It's similar to the brand's Rise campaign that premiered during the Oscars in February but has a more urban tone, with Diplo's "Welcome to the Party" as the soundtrack.

"Everyone has a crew — a stone-cold, never-blink, walk-in-slow-motion crew," the voiceover says, showing a variety of Cadillac owners, from rocker dads with child seats in the back to stunt women casually walking away from flames.

The Russo brothers collaborated on the ad with Bullitt, a filmmakers' collective and marketing firm. In addition to the latest Avengers film, which supplanted "Avatar" as the highest-grossing film in history, the Russos brothers directed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier and "Captain America: Civil War," as well as "The Avengers: Infinity War."

The XT6 campaign suggests a new way of thinking about Cadillac utility vehicles, Cadillac CMO Deborah Wahl said in a statement.

"XT6 customers are always ready for an adventure, and we knew closely partnering with the directors of the highest-ever grossing film, the Russo brothers, and Bullitt was the perfect way to bring this vision to life," she said.

Lively and light-hearted, the spot continues Cadillac's departure from its series of sobering and contemplative "Dare Greatly" ads, which debuted in 2015.

The 2020 XT6, which went on sale in July, starts at $53,690 including shipping.

Cadillac's U.S. sales fell 0.3 percent to 75,734 vehicles through June. General Motors now reports sales results on a quarterly basis.