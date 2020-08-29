Buick asks Alexa to help it attract younger buyers

Buick is deepening its partnership with Amazon to attract younger buyers, with voice assistant technology and online shopping.

The features are part of the latest phase of Buick's tie-up with Amazon. The new components include a virtual Amazon showroom and a custom Alexa "utterance," a phrase that lets people ask about Buick vehicles from any Alexa device. Buick drivers also can access Alexa in their vehicles, starting with the 2020 Encore GX. Buick and Amazon launched a co-branded ad this month in which drivers and passengers debate whether a vehicle is a Buick or an Alexa.

Amazon debuted its vehicle sales tool in 2016 to compete with third-party shopping sites. Today many auto brands, including Hyundai, Toyota and Honda, feature vehicles on the site. Amazon lists new models and allows shoppers to customize trim and color. Amazon directs them to the brand's website to continue building the model or find a dealership.

"This initiative is one of many things helping to position Buick as a forward-looking SUV brand," said Kate Hrabovsky, Buick marketing manager. "Even longer term, I would say this was a first step in creating a voice-driven experience for consumers and bringing vehicle shopping elements in to the Amazon ecosystem."