Bringing back the Bronco

HOLLY, Mich. — Dave Pericak smiles as he hops in the driver's seat of a topless 1971 baby blue Ford Bronco.
The late-afternoon sun glints off his Aviator sunglasses as he turns the key and the restored SUV rumbles to life.
Pericak is finishing a long day of shooting promotional material for the July reveal of the 2021 Bronco — a storied nameplate Ford is reviving after a 24-year hiatus — but not before he takes the classic model for a spin with a reporter through an off-road park about an hour north of Detroit.
"How often do you get to drive something like this?" he asks as the Bronco bounds along uneven dirt trails.
For Pericak, 49, the answer is: a lot. He's director of "Ford Icons," a new role that includes stewardship of the Bronco, the Mustang and the GT supercar, as well as Raptor-badged pickups.