Bringing back the Bronco

The Chicago native was chief engineer of the Mustang from 2008 through 2014. He was in charge of delivering the 50th anniversary model, among the most consequential Ford redesigns in recent memory.

"It was probably one of the most difficult and daunting tasks I've done," Pericak, a 2015 Automotive News Rising Star, said in an interview. "Everybody was anticipating what it should be and had their own idea of what it needed to be. The last thing you want to do is disappoint. I can't tell you how many days I got up and looked in the mirror and said, 'Don't screw this up.' "

By all accounts, he didn't.

Critics praised the sixth-generation Mustang for its mix of new technology and historic design cues. After it launched, Ford recaptured the U.S. pony car sales crown from the Chevrolet Camaro and hasn't given it up.

Now, Pericak is trying to do the same with the Bronco: modernize an icon while honoring its heritage and navigating the emotions of rabid enthusiasts.

"I think all that pressure that went into that job and delivering that prepared me for something like the Bronco," Pericak told Automotive News. "When you're bringing back an icon and you're modernizing things, it's a little bit about staying true to what it is, but it's also about having the courage to do something fresh and new. You can't be afraid to push the boundaries a little bit."