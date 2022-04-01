BrightDrop renames electric delivery vans

BrightDrop, General Motors ' electric delivery van business, has changed the names of its two electric vans and its electric delivery cart.

The BrightDrop EV600, the larger of the two vans, will be called the BrightDrop Zevo 600, and the EV410 will be dubbed the BrightDrop Zevo 400.

"We chose Zevo because it contains ZEV (Zero Emissions Vehicle) and EV (Electric Vehicle) and is a play off 'zero' — a reference to GM's Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions, and Zero Congestion vision," BrightDrop said in a statement Friday.

The Zevo 600 van includes 600 cubic feet of cargo space and is designed for long-range deliveries. It has a range of up to 250 miles on a full charge, according to GM estimates.

The Zevo 400 van includes more than 400 cubic feet of cargo space and is designed for smaller, more frequent deliveries, such as grocery drop-offs and telecom maintenance.

BrightDrop has renamed its electric pallet the BrightDrop Trace, or e-cart spelled backward. It was previously called the EP1.

The Trace transports items from the delivery vehicle to the customer's door.