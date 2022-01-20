BMW returns to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015

BMW will advertise in the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years. A U.S. spokesman for the German luxury auto brand confirmed the ad buy but did not share details.

BMW last appeared in the game in 2015 with an ad starring Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. It flashed back to 1994 when the then-"Today Show" hosts struggled with the concept of the internet. The spot then flashed forward 21 as the duo pondered the improbability of electric cars—specifically BMW’s i3 EV.

That spot was in many ways ahead of its time — promoting EVs has been a popular tactic for brands in recent Super Bowls, with automakers such as General Motors and Audi using the pricey ads to hype their electric vehicle ambitions.

