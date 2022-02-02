BMW hires Arnold Schwarzenegger to play Zeus in Super Bowl ad

BMW will plug its EVs with help from the actor portraying the Greek god of lightning

Ad Age
BMW

Arnold Schwarzenegger

No, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not coming out with a new movie about Zeus, the Greek god of lightning. But he is playing the character in a Super Bowl ad for BMW that will plug an electric vehicle.

The actor and former California governor six days ago teased some sort of Zeus project on his Instagram account, suggesting it was “Coming February 2022.” Keen observers connected the dots and assumed it was a Super Bowl ad.

And on Wednesday BMW confirmed it is the brand behind the spot. Also starring in the ad is Salma Hayek Pinault, who will play the role of Hera, which according to Greek mythology is the wife of Zeus and goddess of marriage.

Related Article
Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, featuring Nissan U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Allyson Witherspoon

The 60-second spot will run in the first quarter.

A teaser released today takes place in a setting that is not at all mythic: the inside of a coffee shop. A barista botches Zeus’ name as Schwarzenegger, in full Zeus gear, walks to the counter to retrieve his drink.

Click here for Automotive News' ongoing coverage of automotive Super Bowl advertising.

The lightning reference fits BMW’s intention to plug an EV, although the automaker did not disclose which EV model will be featured in the ad. It is debuting two EVs next month: the iX and i4. The luxury brand first confirmed its Super Bowl buy on Jan. 20, marking its return to the game for the first time since 2015. Goodby Silverstein & Partners is handling the ad.

In the auto category, the game is shaping up to be the all-electric bowl. Kia will also promote an EV, its EV6, with an ad that will include a robotic dog, according to a teaser released this week. General Motors is also in the game. It has yet to reveal its plans but they seem likely to include EVs, given that is what the automaker did last year. Also advertising in the game is Wallbox, an EV charger maker.

Related Article
Nissan Z gets top billing in Super Bowl ad
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, featuring Nissan U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Allyson Witherspoon
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
AdAge featuring Nissan's Allyson Witherspoon
Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, featuring Nissan U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Allyson Witherspoon
Nissan Super Bowl
Nissan Z gets top billing in Super Bowl ad
ANDERSON-MAIN_i.jpg
Hyundai rides with fake Super Bowl ad
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-31-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive