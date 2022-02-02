BMW hires Arnold Schwarzenegger to play Zeus in Super Bowl ad

No, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not coming out with a new movie about Zeus, the Greek god of lightning. But he is playing the character in a Super Bowl ad for BMW that will plug an electric vehicle.

The actor and former California governor six days ago teased some sort of Zeus project on his Instagram account, suggesting it was “Coming February 2022.” Keen observers connected the dots and assumed it was a Super Bowl ad.

And on Wednesday BMW confirmed it is the brand behind the spot. Also starring in the ad is Salma Hayek Pinault, who will play the role of Hera, which according to Greek mythology is the wife of Zeus and goddess of marriage.