BMW names 17-year veteran to top N.A. marketing post

Uwe Dreher, who led the launch of BMW's i electrified vehicle subbrand, has been elevated to marketing chief for BMW of North America.

Dreher takes over as vice president of marketing effective July 1. He succeeds Trudy Hardy, who is to become vice president of BMW Motorrad of the Americas on the same date.

Dreher, in his new role, will oversee marketing communication and product planning for BMW brand in the U.S. He will report to BMW of North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt.

Dreher's most recent post was at BMW Group headquarters in Munich, where he was vice president for global BMW, BMW i and BMW M brand communications.

The 17-year BMW veteran takes control of North American marketing as the brand undertakes what Kuhnt describes as "the largest product offensive in our history." The product rollout, which includes the seventh-generation 3 series, the first-ever X7 crossover and the new Z4 roadster, helped BMW edge past rival Mercedes-Benz in U.S. sales in the first quarter. BMW brand U.S. sales rose 0.4 percent to 97,704 in the first four months vs. 94,120 (down 11 percent) at Mercedes.

Dreher started with BMW in 2002 working on brand management with Mini at the time of the brand's relaunch. In 2007, he took over as head of BMW motorsports marketing and product placement. Three years later, he became the global head of marketing for BMW i, where he led the launch of the subbrand. In 2013, Dreher moved to the U.K. on an expat assignment where he was marketing director for BMW in the market until 2015.