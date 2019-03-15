BMW bundles Mini, Roll-Royce sales with core marque

Staff report

Nota gets bigger sales role

MUNICH -- BMW Group is bundling its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands into a single sales division led by Pieter Nota, currently sales chief for the BMW marque.

Nota will take over board-level responsibilities for Mini and Rolls-Royce on April 1 from Peter Schwarzenbauer, who is heading into retirement.

In a statement on Friday, BMW CEO Harald Kruger said the changes will create a leaner and more efficient management structure.

Nota, a Netherlands national, joined BMW from Dutch electronics and lighting company Philips 14 months ago.

Schwarzenbauer, a veteran German auto industry executive who worked for Audi and Porsche during his career, will remain a BMW board member until October. He will then leave the company at his own request when he turns 60, BMW said. Until October Schwarzenbauer will promote the company’s strategical focus on electromobility.

BMW's motorcycle business, currently also led by Schwarzenbauer, will become part of its development division under board member Klaus Froehlich.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive