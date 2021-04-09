AutoNation buys naming rights to Miami soccer stadium

Auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. is now the exclusive and official automotive partner of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, complete with naming rights to its 18,000-seat stadium, which has been renamed after AutoNation's DRV PNK initiative to support cancer research and treatment.

AutoNation, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said Friday that its deal with Inter Miami also includes branding rights on the club's first team training kits.

And with the three-year partnership, AutoNation will expand its reach to Spanish-speaking customers. The deal includes "extensive TV and digital exposure" through livestreaming via the Inter Miami app and Inter Miami Spanish language streaming show, the companies said in press releases.

Financial details about the partnership weren't disclosed.

AutoNation also will sponsor goalkeeper saves during games. The auto retailer and the club will make donations to cancer research for each Inter Miami save, up to $100,000 each year.

"DRV PNK Stadium is about driving awareness of a proven mission that has raised over $26 million in the fight against cancer," Marc Cannon, AutoNation's chief customer experience officer, said in a statement.

AutoNation ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 249,654 new vehicles in 2020.