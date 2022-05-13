Automotive News named 2021 magazine of the year

Automotive News has been named 2021 Magazine of the Year by the American Society of Business Publication Editors.

The award was given in the category of publications that produce 12 or more issues per year. ASBPE says entrants are judged based on quality of writing, reporting and editing; value and usefulness to the reader; editorial organization, interaction with readers; and layout and design.

Automotive News received four other national awards from ASBPE last week:

Gold in the Special Section category for "EV1: A legacy in a new light," a 25th anniversary retrospective on General Motors' first electric vehicle published in May 2021.

Silver in the Feature Series category for "Elements of electrification," a three-week series published last fall about automakers' efforts to source raw materials needed for EV batteries.

Silver in the Enterprise News Story category for "The disconnect in our grid," a July 2021 story by reporter Larry P. Vellequette about the demands that EVs will put on the nation's electric utilities.

Bronze in the Single Topic Coverage by a Team category for a selection of stories published throughout 2021 about how the microchip shortage has disrupted auto production and changed the way dealers stock and sell vehicles.

Automotive News also won Jesse H. Neal Awards in April for the EV1 package and coverage of the chip shortage.