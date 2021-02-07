Automakers will air fewer Super Bowl ads, but they're still in the game

Content is still king in the Super Bowl.

While the spotlight could shine a little brighter on the few automakers who decided to make a pitch on advertising's biggest stage, brands shouldn't assume that just being there will be enough.

The four spots from General Motors, Jeep and Toyota will still need to deliver if they want to make an imprint on consumers.

In fact, with people social distancing due to the pandemic, the dynamics of how the game is viewed could change this year. With crowded Super Bowl parties out of the question for many, consumer attention on the ads could be even greater because they may not have "friends and distractions going on" that could take their focus off the screen, said Satya Menon, managing partner for the ROI practice at Kantar.

Kevin Krim, CEO at analytics firm EDO that can measure online search activity after ads air on TV, doesn't think the smaller number of auto brands will automatically translate into a larger-than-normal surge in engagement.

Last year, eight brands jumped into the Super Bowl fray and ran eight spots. EDO data found that Super Bowl viewers in 2020 were six times more likely to search for one of the brands being advertised than they would during other primetime broadcasts.

"The creative content matters so much," Krim told Automotive News. "It's got to be the right combination of vehicle, and a true, genuine, authentic brand message. And then, increasingly in recent years, you got to back that up with celebrity or some really hot, big flashy concept."

Krim added that if a celebrity isn't involved, an ad would need to be "over the top in its visuals and it's music and all that. Those are the ways you, as an auto brand in particular, can deliver really effective creative in the Super Bowl."

GM is going the celebrity route in its two ads with big names such as Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Winona Ryder and Jeep is enlisting iconic singer Bruce Springsteen.