Audi plans to launch global ad campaign at Super Bowl

Audi will use the Super Bowl to debut a new global ad campaign. The Volkswagen Group-owned luxury brand confirmed the ad buy on Tuesday, but did not share creative details or the length of the spot. The automaker only noted to Ad Age, an affiliate of Automotive News, that it will be “occupying one of the world’s most coveted ad breaks.”

The confirmation comes about a month after Audi announced the selection of ad agency 72andSunny Amsterdam to handle a global campaign that would be aimed at redefining Audi’s “Vorsprung durch Technik​” marketing slogan, which translates to “progress through technology.”

The buy marks Audi’s second straight Super Bowl ad and the eleventh time it will appear in the game. In recent years, the brand’s in-game ads have been handled by its U.S. agency, Venables Bell & Partners. 72andSunny was hired for the global campaign on a project basis. It was previously unknown how much 72andSunny’s work would appear in the U.S., but the Super Bowl buy makes clear that it will get significant media support here.

Audi used last season’s game to tout its electric vehicle ambitions with a 60-second spot that had a comedic tone.