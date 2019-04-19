Audi joins forces with Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' in new ad campaign

AUDI

Audi of America has joined forces with Marvel Studios in its latest ad campaign in anticipation of "Avengers: Endgame," which debuts in U.S. theaters next week.

Audi released a digital spot on Thursday that shows actress Brie Larson as Captain Marvel returning to Earth after years away.

The video, titled "The Debriefing," shows a government agent recap what Captain Marvel has missed, including advances in the war of gluten, technology and the formation of the Avengers.

The digital spot, which is nearly three minutes, also pokes fun at society's obsession with social media.

With car keys in hand, the agent tells Captain Marvel to "embrace the future."

Audi will also have product placement in "Avengers: Endgame."

The film will feature the Audi e-tron crossover when Iron Man, played by actor Robert Downey Jr., trades his Audi R8 for the all-electric e-tron GT concept, Audi said.

Audi vehicles will also make an appearance at the "Avengers: Endgame" Hollywood premiere on April 22.

An Audi of America spokesperson said Audi anticipates that one-third of all U.S. Audi models will be electrified by 2025.

Audi's U.S. sales fell 3.9 percent to 48,115 deliveries during the first quarter.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive