Audi goes into U.S. ad agency review

Venables, Bell & Partners is the incumbent for the luxury auto brand

Audi has put its U.S. creative account into agency review, putting a coveted luxury auto brand up for grabs.

The incumbent is Venables, Bell & Partners, which has held the account for 14 years.

“Audi has been proud to work with Venables, Bell & Partners as our U.S. creative agency of record since 2007.

This RFP for our brand strategy and creative AOR is part of our process for reviewing external partners when an existing contract ends,” Audi said in a statement to Ad Age, an affiliate of Automotive News. “As we look to the future, keeping in mind our core values and commitment to electrification, this is a natural time for us to evaluate how best to tell the Audi brand story in the U.S., with the support of our agency partners and teams.”

The review comes 10 months after Audi of America hired Tara Rush as its chief marketing officer. She was elevated from her previous role as chief communications officer.

An Audi representative confirmed Venables would participate in the review. The brand is not using a search consultant.

Audi, owned by Volkswagen Group, is making a huge bet on EVs, with plans to phase out internal combustion engines and sell nothing but EVs by 2030. The EV push has gotten significant attention in the brand’s U.S. marketing in recent years, including Super Bowl ads in 2019 and 2020. The brand sat out this year’s Super Bowl.

While Audi had traditionally used Venables for its Super Bowl ads, the 2020 spot was handled by 72andSunny Amsterdam, which Audi hired in 2019 for global work that included a project aimed at redefining Audi’s “Vorsprung durch Technik​” marketing slogan, which  translates to “progress through technology.” 

 

Mercedes-Benz awards global media and creative account to Omnicom
Mercedes-Benz awards global media and creative account to Omnicom
