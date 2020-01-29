Audi channels 'Frozen' in defiant Super Bowl ad touting environmentalism

Audi is once again using its Super Bowl ad to plug its electric vehicles. But this time the luxury auto brand is taking a more defiant tone with a spot featuring “Game of Thrones” actress and environmental activist Maisie Williams.
The ad, by ad agency 72andSunny Amsterdam, shows Williams stuck in traffic. She bursts into song with a remake of “Let if Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” which, in the ad, is portrayed to be an environmental anthem and a rebuke of gas-guzzling cars. She breaks free into the open road, passing by a gas station that is closing down which, in the context of the ad, is meant to signal progress.
As with all automakers, Audi depends heavily on the sale of gas-powered cars, but has invested in electric cars amid global environmental regulations that target combustion engines. Audi plans to introduce 30 electrified models by 2025. The Super Bowl ad plugs Audi’s so-called “e-tron” series of vehicles. The automaker also touted e-tron with last year’s Big Game ad by Venables Bell & Partners. But that spot took a humorous approach, featuring a man having futuristic vision after choking on a cashew at work.