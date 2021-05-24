Audi of America taps Emilie Cotter as communications chief

Audi of America named Emilie Cotter as its new chief communications officer and senior vice president.

Cotter, 41, will head up the Volkswagen Group luxury brand's U.S. communications strategy across its corporate, product and lifestyle segments and oversee its governmental affairs team, according to a Monday news release .

She will report to company President Daniel Weissland.

"Emilie's more than 20 years of experience from a variety of industries is the exact expertise Audi needs right now as we continue our transformation toward a more electrified, sustainable and inclusive future," Weissland said in a statement.

Cotter joined Audi of America in September 2020 as a director of its corporate and brand communications division. Her predecessor is Tara Rush, who is now a chief marketing officer with the company.

Prior to joining the automaker, Cotter for three years oversaw public relations and marketing in a role at Marketplace, a nonprofit news organization focused on economy and business topics. She also worked as a senior vice president at FleishmanHillard, a St. Louis-based public relations and marketing agency, from 2012 to 2017.

She worked at film and TV production company Lucasfilm as a director of corporate and brand communication from 2008 to 2012.