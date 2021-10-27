AlixPartners: Interest in EVs has surged, but cost and other concerns undercut wider investment

A survey of U.S. and international car buyers found the percentage of people who are "very likely" to make their next car purchase a battery-electric vehicle has more than doubled since 2019, but concerns about EV prices and lack of charging infrastructure still hinder wider investment.

The percentage of global EV "believers" — customers who are "very likely" to choose an EV as their next vehicle purchase — grew to 25 percent this year, according to a survey by consulting firm AlixPartners . That's up from 11 percent in 2019.

Interest in the U.S. rose from 5 percent to 19 percent over the two-year period. And in California, where the market for EVs is well-established, interest jumped from 9 percent to 34 percent.

But the AlixPartners survey also indicated consumers who are "very unlikely" to buy an EV haven't really budged. About 34 percent of survey participants who own an internal combustion engine-equipped vehicle said they are "moderately unlikely" or "very unlikely" to invest in an EV.