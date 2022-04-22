Alfa Romeo Tonale on awareness tour

NEW YORK — Alfa Romeo is taking its new Tonale crossover on the road.

The Italian brand, which is looking for an awareness boost to juice stagnant sales, wants consumers to have a hands-on experience with its first electrified entry ahead of the Tonale's U.S. release in early 2023. The model will have plug-in hybrid and conventional gasoline variants.

One of its first stops was the Big Apple, where the Tonale made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show this month.

The vehicle even got the star treatment during an April 14 "Live with Kelly and Ryan" segment at the talk show's New York studio. Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest checked out the Tonale as a Kelley Blue Book editor gave them a rundown of its features.

The plan is to "start with some grassroots kind of stuff," Larry Dominique, Alfa Romeo's senior vice president of North America, told Automotive News. "We're going to go into individual markets."