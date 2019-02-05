Acura replaces Toyota as title sponsor of Grand Prix of Long Beach

Acura, staying true to its performance-driven mantra, is replacing Toyota as the title sponsor of the long-running Grand Prix of Long Beach street race.

Now in its 45th year, the race draws a mix of attendees from the Los Angeles area that the brand is looking to engage with. The brand collaborated with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach on a redesign of the event's logo, which it says will get heavy visibility during the festivities and the weeks leading up to them.

Acura Vice President Jon Ikeda frequented the event while growing up when Toyota held the sponsorship. He remembers what the event meant to him back then as a car enthusiast, so he's hoping to spark that same interest in the next generation.

The event goes beyond racing, drawing people who aren't racing fans, Ikeda said. Outside of racing, the Grand Prix is the site of concerts, food trucks and family activities.

The multiyear agreement came together just before the holidays last year.

"We're just trying to tie everything together between the brand, what it stands for stands for, how we market things, how we connect with our partner dealers," Ikeda told Automotive News. "The L.A. area is huge, obviously, for what we try to accomplish from a sales perspective."