Acura focuses on iconic cars in fall ad campaign

LOS ANGELES — Acura is highlighting its history of producing memorable sports cars for the road and the track with a marketing campaign that will show up across social media channels and broadcast TV, including high-profile NFL games.

The ad push begins Monday with a 30-second video featuring iconic vehicles from the past such as the Integra Type R and the first-generation NSX supercar, along with the present-day ILX sedan and the second-generation NSX. Also appearing in the fast-moving clip are the ARX-05 race car and the recently unveiled Type S concept sedan.

The marketing push features the tag line "Less Talk, More Drive" and is designed to reinforce Acura's image as a driver's brand. The Japanese automaker is preparing to roll out redesigned cars and crossovers with edgier styling and better performance. The Type S concept, for example, will heavily influence the next-generation TLX sedan, according to Acura.

" 'Less Talk, More Drive' represents the spirit of Acura's precision crafted performance," said Jon Ikeda, Acura brand officer. "It is influenced heavily by our renewed focus on what matters most — the driving experience — and Acura's commitment to testing ourselves on the track, at the factory and on the street."

Acura said in a statement that the campaign will run throughout the fall on network TV, cable and streaming video of top-rated shows and fall premieres.

"Targeting younger consumers, 'Less Talk, More Drive' will include digital media programming on Donut Media, Padsquad and Teads, as well as digital placements on Amazon, Bustle, ESPN and Thrillist," the statement said.