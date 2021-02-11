2021 L.A. auto show shifts back to November

BLOOMBERG
A Genesis G90 sedan at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 20, 2019. The show, scrapped in 2020 because of COVID-19, is back on the November calendar for 2021.

The Los Angeles Auto Show has switched dates once again and will now take place in November, when it has been staged in recent years, organizers said Thursday.

Press days have been rescheduled for Nov. 17-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center with public days to follow Nov. 19-28.

The 2020 L.A. event had originally been scheduled to run Nov. 20-29, 2020, but was postponed to May 21-31, 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled 2021 L.A. show is the latest in a flurry of moves on the global auto show calendar.

The Detroit auto show, rescheduled because of the pandemic, was canceled altogether for 2021. That show was slated for September this year in downtown Detroit. It will be replaced by an outdoor, enthusiast-focused event at a racetrack north of Detroit in Pontiac, Mich., from Sept. 21-26.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show, which typically takes place in February, was postponed to simply "spring 2021." Organizers have not yet finalized a date. A Chicago Auto Show spokesman told Automotive News in December that the show was aiming for a March, April or May date.

And the New York auto show, an April fixture for years, was postponed and later canceled in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place Aug. 20-29, with a press day on Aug. 19, officials said in October. The 2021 event was originally slated to run April 2-11.

