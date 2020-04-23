2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance canceled

This year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, one of the glitziest ultraluxury events on the annual automotive industry calendar, was canceled because of ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The 70th annual event was scheduled for Aug. 16. It will now be held Aug. 15, 2021.

"Ultimately, the continued health and safety of everyone associated with the Concours is our No. 1 priority, which led us to this difficult decision," Bill Perocchi, CEO of Pebble Beach Co., said in a statement. "We recognize that cancelling the 2020 Event will be disappointing to many, although we are confident it is appropriate under these unique circumstances."

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance bills itself as the world's premier celebration of the automobile. The event takes place on the 18th fairway of the famous Pebble Beach golf course, where it hosts more than 15,000 car connoisseurs.

The 2021 event will feature a display of past Best of Show winners, among other special classes.

"We thank all of the enthusiasts who have gathered at Pebble Beach time and again to renew long-standing friendships, celebrate great cars and give so generously to Concours charities — and who have already expressed their support for the coming celebration no matter the date," Concours Chairman Sandra Button said in the statement.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be valid for the 2021 date.

Pebble Beach follows scores of other major spring and summer automotive events that have been postponed or canceled, such as the New York and Detroit auto shows and the CAR Management Briefing Seminars in Traverse City, Mich.