2020 Lincoln Aviator ad campaign and tour begins Saturday

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator's "Fresh Take" ad campaign -- the latest featuring actor Matthew McConaughey -- launches Saturday.

The campaign will start off Saturday with takeovers on Twitter and YouTube with its broadcast debut during the Notre Dame football game at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.

The television ad by agency Hudson Rouge was directed by award-winning Johan Renck who directed "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead." It features McConaughey in a surreal setting surrounded by smoke with exotic colors.

"The name refers to our fresh take on movement and highlights how different we are from our competitors," Eric Peterson, Lincoln marketing communications manager, said in a statement Friday. "We don't focus on such aggressive, over-the-top performance. When you're in a Lincoln Aviator, we want the whole experience to simply make you feel better."

Lincoln used music performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for the ad.

Saturday also marks the start of the 2020 Aviator's "experiential" U.S. tour which runs through November and will visit 11 cities, including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles.

The new Aviator line offers two powertrains. The standard twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine delivers 400 hp and 415 pound-feet of torque. The Grand Touring hybrid powertrain delivers 494 combined hp and 630 combined pound-feet of torque.