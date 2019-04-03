Zetsche, Putin launch E-class plant in Russia

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday opened an assembly plant in Russia , where it will build E-class sedans for the local market. Located in the Moscow region, the automaker invested over 250 million euros ($280 million) for the plant, which will employ over 1,000 people. SUV production will follow after the E-class, Mercedes said. Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche and Russian President Vladimir Putin were on hand for the grand opening on Wednesday. All photos and captions are from Reuters.