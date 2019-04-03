Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday opened an assembly plant in Russia, where it will build E-class sedans for the local market. Located in the Moscow region, the automaker invested over 250 million euros ($280 million) for the plant, which will employ over 1,000 people. SUV production will follow after the E-class, Mercedes said. Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche and Russian President Vladimir Putin were on hand for the grand opening on Wednesday. All photos and captions are from Reuters.
Zetsche, Putin launch E-class plant in Russia
Staff and wire reports
Letter
to the
Editor
Send us a letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Recommended for You