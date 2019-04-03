Zetsche, Putin launch E-class plant in Russia

Staff and wire reports
view gallery
10 photos

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday opened an assembly plant in Russia, where it will build E-class sedans for the local market. Located in the Moscow region, the automaker invested over 250 million euros ($280 million) for the plant, which will employ over 1,000 people. SUV production will follow after the E-class, Mercedes said. Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche and Russian President Vladimir Putin were on hand for the grand opening on Wednesday. All photos and captions are from Reuters.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive