Would-be Lordstown buyer bears heavy load

A number of variables are at play for Workhorse to buy the Lordstown plant.

The fledgling electric-vehicle maker that wants to take over General Motors' former Chevrolet Cruze plant in Ohio booked less than a single Cruze worth of revenue last quarter.

But the grim earnings report from Workhorse Group isn't deterring GM in its efforts to sell Lordstown Assembly and ease the political pressure it has faced over idling the factory. Other variables are at play, including negotiations with a skeptical union, the availability of funding for such a purchase and Workhorse's effort to win a coveted contract from the U.S. Postal Service to potentially build the next generation of mail trucks in Lordstown.

Meanwhile, another finalist for the mail-truck order, Indian automaker Mahindra, said last week it aims to revitalize another former GM site — the sprawling Buick City complex in Flint, Mich. — with some 2,000 jobs if it wins the contract.

Amid GM's discussions with Workhorse and the early stages of talks with the UAW on a new labor pact that could settle Lordstown's fate, the automaker said all but about 135 of the plant's 1,200 workers had accepted transfers to other locations. But union leaders continue to demand that GM assign Lordstown a new vehicle to build instead of offloading the plant to another company.

"The union has been very clear about Lordstown. They want GM to put a product there," said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich. "They're not moving on to the next phase of, how we're going to represent workers at Workhorse."

Since GM confirmed in May that it was exploring a sale to Workhorse, the EV maker has formed a separate, privately held company called Lordstown Motors Corp. That company is dedicated to raising capital for the purchase and executing it, Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes told investors last week.

Workhorse plans to enter a license agreement with Lordstown Motors for specific intellectual property and technology and will have a minority interest in the new company. Lordstown Motors wants to produce a battery-electric pickup based on the Workhorse W-15 pickup, Hughes said.

"We believe that combining our IP with the historic GM Lordstown facility will provide Workhorse with the greatest benefit in monetizing its pickup truck technology," Hughes said. "In the end, we believe this will be the proverbial win-win."

Financial questions

Where Lordstown Motors will get sufficient funding to buy the assembly and stamping complex in northeast Ohio remains unclear, but it will raise its own funds, separate from Workhorse. In June, Workhorse secured $25 million in financing from a private group of investors. The funding will be used for general working capital and r&d, Workhorse said in a statement. It will allow the company to focus on r&d for its N-Gen electric delivery van, which would be used for the mail trucks.

Life after Lordstown
About 90% of the 1,200 hourly workers from the GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio, have transferred to other locations. Here are the most common destinations.
  No. of workers Miles from Lordstown
Wentzville (Mo.) Assembly 262 610
Spring Hill (Tenn.) Assembly 139 580
Bowling Green (Ky.) Assembly 173 480
Flint (Mich.) Assembly 123 270
Toledo (Ohio) Transmission 128 170
Source: General Motors

But Workhorse's second-quarter financial report added to doubts that the Cincinnati company, which has only about 100 employees, is capable of bringing the massive Lordstown Complex back to life. It made $6,000 in sales, down from $171,000 a year earlier. The company said it has a backlog of orders for about 1,100 vehicles worth about $70 million.

GM said it has vetted Workhorse and believes the company to be a viable buyer for the plant, which ended production in March.

"As we've said before, our potential agreement with Workhorse and Lordstown Motors to sell the Lordstown Complex can bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the Lordstown plant," GM said in a statement. "Discussions continue to move forward in a positive direction. We continue to focus our efforts on securing a final agreement."

In order to declare Lordstown officially closed and sell it to anyone else, GM has to get the UAW on board.

Lordstown Motors has "every intention" of working with the UAW, a source with knowledge of the plans told Automotive News.

Lordstown is one of five plants in North America that GM has "unallocated" by discontinuing their products or shifting their work elsewhere. Of the 2,800 workers from those plants, GM spokesman Dan Flores said, nearly 1,800 have transferred to facilities in other cities, including Bowling Green, Ky.; Toledo, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tenn.; Wentzville, Mo.; and Flint.

"There were people that obviously had to pick up to make a significant move to continue working for GM," Flores said, "but we've essentially said that for all those 2,800 [hourly workers] that were going to be impacted, if they wanted to keep working at GM, we have a job for them. Those [transfer] numbers have gone up and will continue to go up as other opportunities present themselves."

Mail trucks

Workhorse is one of five companies in the running for the multibillion-dollar Postal Service contract expected to be awarded this year. The contract includes 180,000 trucks to be delivered over five to seven years, priced from $25,000 to $35,000 each.

If Workhorse buys the Lordstown plant, Hughes said, its size — 6.2 million square feet — and experience building vehicles will differentiate the company from its competition. But the mail trucks by themselves wouldn't be enough to run Lordstown optimally. Lords- town built an average of nearly 240,000 vehicles annually in the past 15 years, at full capacity, according to Automotive News Data Center estimates.

And Workhorse could decide to build something else at Lordstown instead, regardless of whether it gets the mail-truck contract. The source with knowledge of Workhorse's plans said the contract and its efforts to buy the plant are not contingent upon each other.

Because Workhorse's pickup "is predicated on the same parts, the same underlying type of infrastructure, it would easily allow for the post office vehicles to also be built in Lords-town," Hughes said. "So of course, we'll pay attention to what the U.S. Postal Service wants and what the best outcome will be for Workhorse in terms of profitability."

By contrast, Mahindra North America's plan to revive the Buick City site in Flint — which once employed about 27,000 people and has been vacant since 2010 — could be dependent on its ability to secure the Postal Service contract.

Union push

For the former Lordstown union workers, Workhorse may not be high on their radar.

Some likely signed permanent transfer contracts that sever their ties to Lordstown and bind them to their new plant for a certain number of years, Dziczek said. Others might have taken a smaller amount of money in order to retain the right to return to Lordstown sooner if GM allocates it a new product.

"It's pretty fluid with Lordstown because it's unallocated, not shut down," Dziczek said. "There could be a resolution in the UAW contract this fall that puts a product there that GM would continue to manufacture. It may not be a plant that's going to close or be sold or anything."

If Workhorse buys the Lordstown plant, it might be required to hire union workers, but not necessarily the same workers who used to be there, said Art Wheaton, a labor expert at Cornell University.

"It's a different company. It's a different product. It's a different environment," he said, adding that the buyer would have to secure the financing to hire those workers.

"I do not think that that's going to work for them," Wheaton said. "I think that last quarter kind of put a few nails in the coffin."

