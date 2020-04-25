Worried workers shouldn't be forced to return to factories, Canada's Unifor says

TORONTO -- Autoworkers, many of whom are nervous about returning to work, won’t be urged to do so by union leaders until their health and safety concerns have been addressed by manufacturers, Unifor President Jerry Dias said Saturday.

“We’ve taken the position with the Detroit 3 that if our members aren’t comfortable going back to work, then there’s no way we’re going to allow any company to force people back to work,” Dias said. “We’re not giving any green light at all unless our local health and safety people and our committees are 100-percent convinced that everything is OK.”

The Canadian union chief’s comments follow those he made on Thursday, when he said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Canadian auto plants would be able to resume production on the early May timetable put forth by much of the industry. That stood in contrast to a statement by UAW President Rory Gamble, who said it would be “too risky” for workers to go back on the job at that time.

Dias said he remained “cautiously optimistic” that timetable could be achieved but warned that such targets might not be hit if his members remain nervous about returning to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no question we’re cautiously optimistic, but the bottom line is people are afraid,” Dias said.