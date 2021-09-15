Workhorse dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract award

WASHINGTON -- Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group voluntarily dismissed on Tuesday its legal challenge against a U.S. Postal Service move to award a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh Defense for delivery vehicles.

The 10-year contract announced in February could be worth more than $6 billion and allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles. Workhorse had proposed building an all-electric vehicle fleet for USPS, while Oshkosh plans a mix of internal combustion-powered and battery-electric vehicles.

Workhorse's legal challenge, filed in June, had been set to face arguments before a judge on Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Workhorse and Oskhosh did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Tuesday. USPS declined immediate comment.