Workers relearn familiar jobs as plants reopen with new protocols

He now sits in the parking lot a few extra minutes before each 10-hour shift to fill out a health survey on his phone. He slips a mask over his mouth and nose and tries to stay 6 feet from other employees without falling behind on the steady stream of trucks coming down the assembly line. And he eats in relative solitude at picnic tables where black plastic partitions wall him off from his co-workers.

"It feels like you're in elementary school trying to take a test and they don't want you cheating," the 33-year-old said.

Last week was a test for the companies attempting to restart the North American auto industry after a two-month shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Automakers spent weeks stocking up on masks, reconfiguring plant walkways, decluttering common areas and coordinating with suppliers to ensure they could safely call back workers, even as the national death toll continues to rise.

"We put as much care and attention into developing our plan to return to work as anything I've been involved in in my 40 years of work," Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said after giving a plant tour to President Donald Trump in Michigan last week.

But a few early hiccups illustrated just how challenging the unprecedented mass restart can be — and how even the most stringent safety measures have their blind spots.

Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant went down twice in two days: once after two workers were confirmed to have the virus and again when it ran out of parts from a nearby Lear Corp. seating factory that had to close because of a sick worker.

Ford also sent employees home early at its Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan after a worker became sick, amplifying concerns over a lack of mass testing capabilities.

General Motors had two positive cases at its Lockport Components plant in western New York, but a spokesman said the building was cleaned and disinfected without shutting it down. The infected workers were tested before returning to work and notified of their positive results last week after going to the plant.

"It's in everybody's mind," Sokol said. "You don't know whether the person next to you will test positive. Somebody could be asymptomatic but come in and start showing symptoms at work."

Employees who spoke with Automotive News said they were still concerned about the threat of an outbreak but were largely adjusting well to the changes inside and outside the plants. Those safeguards include temperature scans, safety goggles and more time between shifts. On the first day back at Ford, team leaders handed out hand sanitizer and lotion, and shifts were delayed so workers could read a 60-plus-page safety handbook.

"The whole thing is like, 'Is this really going to be the new normal?' " said Jim McIlreavy, 47, who works at Ford's Dearborn Stamping Plant. "It's not an inconvenience or anything; it's just upended our whole routine."