Workers ratify UAW-Ford contract with 56% in favor

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the location of Romeo, Mich.

DETROIT — Roughly 55,000 UAW members at Ford Motor Co. on Friday ratified a new four-year labor contract that allows the automaker to close a Michigan engine plant but provides for raises, thousands of new jobs and more than $6 billion in U.S. manufacturing investment.

With a Ford deal in hand, union officials can now move on to Fiat Chrysler, the last of the Detroit 3 to finalize a contract this year.

The UAW said the deal passed with a 56.3 percent margin.

“Every Ford employee and temporary employee will be at the top-rate for full-time status at the end of this four-year agreement,” Acting UAW President Rory Gamble, who is Director of the UAW Ford Department, said in a statement. “This is a life changing contract for many and provides a template for all future Ford UAW members to a full-time, top-rate status. There will be no more permanent temporary situations and no more permanent tiers.”

Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Automotive, said in a statement: “We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement quickly with the UAW without a costly disruption to production. This deal helps Ford enhance our competitiveness and protect good-paying manufacturing jobs.

"Working with the UAW, we have added flexibility to our operations while keeping labor costs in line with projected U.S. manufacturing labor inflation costs and still rewarded our workers for their important contributions to the company."

Ford said it will take a $700 million charge in the fourth quarter related to the new agreement, mostly due to the ratification bonus.