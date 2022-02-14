Windsor declares state of emergency to keep trade flowing at U.S.-Canada border

The bridge accounts for nearly 30 per cent of annual trade between Canada and the U.S., amounting to a trade value of $323 million daily , according to a recent report from The Canadian Press. The bridge is used by more than 40,000 commuters, tourists and truck drivers crossing each day.

Police from a variety of departments, including the Ontario Provincial Police, are stationed at every affected intersection.

Windsor Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire said police had released all but two of the protesters, who've been ordered to remain away from the area. Those arrested came from a "mixed bag," he said, some were local residents while others came from "many hours away."

Officers are "looking and listening" to see if protests will erupt at the border crossing again, Bellaire said.

"It is possible people will come back," he said. "If they do, we will be ready for them."

About 50 people were arrested, most charged with mischief and the vast majority released with the promise to appear in court and not be found anywhere near the bridge.

Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association called it “unacceptable” that so few protestors were arrested and charged with what some might consider minor offenses.

“This is unacceptable. Decisions have consequences,” he tweeted. “This is still a developing story where I sit.”

Brian Kingston, head of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, representing the interests of the Detroit 3 automakers in Canada, is one of the auto executives calling for more security.