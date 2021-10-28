Toyota's global output plunges in Sept. on supply-chain issues

Toyota Motor Corp.'s global production fell by more than a third in September from a year earlier, hit by disrupted access to semiconductors and other key auto parts that is weighing on Japan's automakers.

The automaker produced 512,765 vehicles in September, down from 841,915 cars a year earlier, Toyota said in a statement Thursday. Global sales also fell 16 percent for the month, the first year-on-year drop in 13 months.

The steep production cuts fall broadly in line with Toyota's August announcement that it would be reducing September production by about 40 percent , or 360,000 vehicles, from its original plan.

The decline marks the beginning of a production pullback period among Japanese automakers. Toyota, Honda and Nissan began adjusting output in September as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia disrupted suppliers' operations.

Those supply chain issues have continued to weigh on production plans through next month.

