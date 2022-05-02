Stellantis investing $2.8 billion in EV-focused assembly plants, R&D centers in Canada

Editor's note: The provincial government in Ontario, Canada, and Stellantis have updated the original expected investment figure to $2.8 billion. An earlier version of this story used a smaller dollar figure.

Stellantis said it will spend $2.8 billion (USD) to retool a pair of assembly plants and build two new R&D centers in Canada.

Stellantis on Monday said its Windsor and Brampton plants will be coverted into what the company described as “flexible, multi-energy vehicle assembly facilities ready to produce the electric vehicles of the future.”

The company will also two build two new R&D centers Windsor, focusing on electric vehicles and EV battery technology.

The governments of Canada and the province of Ontario each will give Stellantis up to $398 million toward the projects.