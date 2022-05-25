Stellantis-Samsung's $2.5 billion EV battery plant signals another loss for Michigan

Indiana officials on Tuesday celebrated the massive new electric vehicle battery plant commitment from Stellantis and Samsung, which promises 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo -- about 100 miles from the Michigan border.

But the $2.5 billion project marks another blow for Michigan, whose status as automotive capital has become uncertain as automakers plant EV flags elsewhere.

"So, to think about the 1,400 not just jobs but careers that people ... are proud of, that create opportunities for their families like never before. This truly is a dream come true," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a media event in Kokomo that was livestreamed. "The state of Indiana has always had a rich automotive heritage, but with today's news, we all just became a lot richer."