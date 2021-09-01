Wallbox to build EV charger plant in Texas, its first U.S. location

Electric vehicle charging company Wallbox is set to build a 130,0000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Arlington, Texas, a step that will aid the company's expansion in North America.

The plant will be Wallbox's first manufacturing site in the U.S. The company expects it to create 250 jobs in the region by 2030. Wallbox has two factories in Europe and one in China.

With its Wednesday announcement , Wallbox, of Barcelona, Spain, signaled a desire to enter a North American vehicle market that is making major forays into electrification.

"This new factory will be an instrumental step in our expansion in the North American market, enabling us not only to meet the growing demand, but also to accelerate the launch of new products and enter the business and public EV charging segments as we bring our production stateside," Wallbox CEO Enric Asuncion said in a statement.

The Arlington plant will host production lines for the company's Pulsar Plus AC chargers. Wallbox expects production of those to begin next June.

It will also manufacture Quasar, the company's bidirectional DC charger, and Supernova, its DC fast charger meant for public use. Production of those units is slated to start in the first half of 2023.

Wallbox said it expects the plant to reach an output of 290,000 units annually by 2027 and 500,000 by 2030.