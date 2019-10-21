VW's Seat brand hit by Barcelona unrest

Catalan demonstrators push a dumpster during protests in Barcelona.

Volkswagen Group's Spanish brand, Seat, was forced to halt production amid demonstrations in Barcelona following the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders, Spanish media said.

Seat stopped production lines from midday on Thursday until Friday night amid demonstrations in favor of the Catalonia's independence from Spain, various Spanish media reported.

According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, five shifts were lost, which reduced output by 3,500 cars.
Seat took the step to avoid possible supply disruptions and problems some workers could have in reaching the Martorell plant on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The brand's offices in Martorell remained open but white collar workers were given the chance to work from home.

Nissan also has a plant in the Barcelona. The factory continued production because it is in an area that was less affected by demonstrations, according to La Vanguardia.

General strike

Hundreds of demonstrators battled police in the heart of Barcelona on Friday, protesting the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders.

Unions called a general strike and students boycotted classes. More than 50 flights at Barcelona's main airport were canceled and local transport ran reduced services.

Catalonia is a semi-autonomous region of Spain with some 7.5 million inhabitants who have their own language, parliament and flag.

Independence is a highly divisive issue, with a poll in July showing backing for secession in the region at its lowest level in two years, with 48 percent of people against and 44 percent in favor.

Reuters contributed to this report

