VW workers refile petition for UAW vote in Tenn.

The U.S. agency in charge of enforcing labor law asked workers at Volkswagen Group's plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., to refile their petition for a union election, after having dismissed an earlier one, the UAW said Wednesday.

The UAW said it filed the new petition by the end of the afternoon.

The National Labor Relations Board decision comes a day after three Democratic U.S. senators urged the German automaker's U.S. unit to drop efforts to delay the election at its Tennessee assembly plant.

VW had won a bid to put off a union vote for 1,700 workers at the plant earlier this month.

"Volkswagen has continued to use legal games to aggressively deny its workers the right to vote for years," the UAW said in a statement.

"It's ridiculous and shows how broken the rights of workers are under our labor laws. But we will be on the NLRB's doorstep immediately to file again and demand a speedy election."