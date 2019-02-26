VW targets China's less affluent customers with new brand

WOLFSBURG -- Volkswagen will launch a new entry brand for the Chinese market targeted at younger, less affluent families who would otherwise have purchased their first car from a domestic competitor.

The new lineup will be sold using the name JETTA.

Explaining the choice of the name, VW brand sales chief Juergen Stackmann said: "If there was one vehicle model strong enough to become its own brand, then it’s the Jetta."

VW already sells a Jetta sedan in the U.S. The compact car is called the Bora or Vento in other markets and Sagitar and Santana in China.

The JETTA brand will launch in China in the third quarter with a sedan and two SUV models. The brand and models have been developed with VW's northern Chinese joint venture partner FAW.