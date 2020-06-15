VW to start sending workers back to Mexico plant Tuesday

MEXICO CITY -- Volkswagen Group's Mexican unit will begin sending workers back to its plant in the central state of Puebla Tuesday for "preparation and training eyeing a gradual start further ahead," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Puebla, where the German automaker and its luxury brand unit Audi have major plants, said last week it is not ready to reopen its automotive sector due to concerns about the coronavirus. Mexico has registered more than 17,000 deaths from the pandemic.

Most Mexican auto plants began reopening this month after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration classified operations in auto production, mining and construction as essential activities from June 1.

Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa signed a decree on Friday stating that the conditions for the return of the automotive and construction sectors in the state are not favorable,