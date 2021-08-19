VW says chip crunch may cause further production cuts

BERLIN -- Volkswagen may need to cut production further due to a semiconductor supply crunch, the automaker said.

The auto industry is facing renewed strains after a recovery in demand stretched supply chains earlier this year, with COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia hitting both chip production and operations at commercial ports.

"We currently expect supply of chips in the third quarter to be very volatile and tight," VW said in answer to a request for comment by Reuters on Thursday. "We can't rule out further changes to production."

VW said it expects the situation to improve by the end of the year and aims to make up for production shortfalls in the second half as far as possible.